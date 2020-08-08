Flight data, cockpit voice recorders recovered from India plane crash site

Flight data, cockpit voice recorders recovered from India plane crash siteReuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:08 IST
The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the site of an Indian passenger aircraft crash in a southern state, a top official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told Reuters on Saturday.
Both "black boxes" have been found, the official said. The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded from Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday.
On Saturday, the death toll rose to 18, with 16 people severely injured in the crash.
ALSO READ
Customs arrests 13 men for smuggling in cigarettes worth over Rs 66 lakh from Dubai
Indian man sentenced to life for stabbing wife to death in Dubai
Farhan, Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment resumes shoot of ‘Hello Charlie’, ‘Dongri to Dubai’
Indian man charged with raping compatriot woman in Dubai
Rugby-Dubai, Cape Town rounds of 2021 Sevens Series cancelled due to pandemic