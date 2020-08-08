Left Menu
Gilgit-Baltistan will grow if it physically integrates with Ladakh, says Senge Sering

According to a political activist from Gilgit Baltistan, Senge H. Sering, if the region under Pakistani occupation gets integrated with Union Territory of Ladakh, it will grow significantly.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:33 IST
Senge H. Sering. Image Credit: ANI

According to a political activist from Gilgit Baltistan, Senge H. Sering, if the region under Pakistani occupation gets integrated with Union Territory of Ladakh, it will grow significantly. Senge, who is the director of the Washington-based Institute of Gilgit Baltistan Studies said, "We firmly believe that we were the part of Jammu and Kashmir. In 1947, Maharaja (Hari Singh) was our legal heir, the whole region (of Jammu & Kashmir) belonged to him and he acceded to India following a legal path and it was not some kind of abrupt or arbitrary decision as it was all done as per the British law".

"Till August 5 (2019), we were an integral part of Jammu & Kashmir but after the amendment was done in Article 370 and the state was bifurcated into two union territories, so, now we are the part of Ladakh union territory", he added. Reacting to the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, Senge further added, "Moreover, as I see myself culturally associated with Ladakh, I feel that the decision that was taken on 5th August after Ladakh was given the status of Union territory, it will give people a lot of opportunities to grow and if Gilgit-Baltistan gets physically integrated with Ladakh, it will be beneficial for us as well. So, I think it's a very good decision".

Senge believes that the world is now clearly aware about the status of Jammu and Kashmir and how Pakistan continues to illegally occupy a major part of the region. He said, "For the last one-two years, India has started telling the world about the relationship they have with Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Earlier, people across the world like America had started believing that Line of Control had become the border and Gilgit Baltistan was a province of Pakistan".

"If Emma Nicholson (European Parliament Rapporteur) wouldn't have worked this much then everybody had started considering it (GB) as the province of Pakistan and had nothing to do with Kashmir and therefore nobody would have given preference to any such thing. So, India will take a few years to make this issue stronger", said the activist. Senge further said, "Several countries like America, England, France and all others who are the members of P5 (five permanent members of the UN) have now understood that GB is not a part of Pakistan. Earlier, America never said that GB is disputed but now it has started saying this, which is a big change in itself at the level of government".

Many political activists from Gilgit Baltistan and PoK celebrated the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed their support to the developments in the region. A political activist hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, who is currently living in Scotland, also celebrated the day by cutting a tricolour cake and releasing balloons in the air.Feeling proud of the day, Amjad Ayub Mirza said that the amendment of Article 370 has marked the beginning of the end of Pakistan sponsored jihadist violence in Kashmir and has helped the people of PoK to become the part of India.

The people of Pok and GB have been facing the brutality of Pakistan for years in the form of torture, false sedition and terrorism charges, life imprisonment for opposing onslaught on their resources and much more. Pakistan has only used their land, changed the demography of their region but has never given them any constitutional rights. After the abrogation of Article 370; these people are hopeful that they will soon be a part of India, their legal heir and will live a life of respect and dignity. (ANI)

