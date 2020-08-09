Death toll in port of Beirut blast rises to 158

The number of those killed in Tuesday's huge blast in the port of Beirut has risen to 158 and over 6,000 have been injured, local media said on Saturday, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry. A total of 20 people are still listed missing, according to OTV.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful blast shook port of Beirut, killing over 150 people and injuring some 5,000, as well as causing major damage to a lot of the city's buildings. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored for years in a port warehouse. (ANI/Sputnik)