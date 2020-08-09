Former Malaysian PM says his contentious remarks at UNGA affected palm oil export to India, does not offer apology
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday said he was not offering apologies for the impact of his contentious remarks on the Kashmir at UN General assembly though he was sorry that it impacted Malaysian palm oil export to India.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday said he was not offering apologies for the impact of his contentious remarks on the Kashmir at UN General assembly though he was sorry that it impacted Malaysian palm oil export to India. "I offer no apology for what I had said though I am sorry that it had affected our palm oil export to India. I don't know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices," he said in a tweet.
"What transpired since my contentious speech at the UN General Assembly in September last year only served to prove that what I had said were mild and to a certain degree, restrained," he added. In September 2019, Mahathir Mohamad, who was then the Prime Minister, raised the Kashmir issue during his speech at the UN General Assembly.
India had rejected the references saying it is an integral and inalienable part of India. (ANI)
