India gives 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal amid COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India on Sunday handed over 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal. "India hands over ten ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal. It was handed over to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra in a ceremony at Grand Hall, Army Headquarters on Sunday," said Indian Embassy in Nepal.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy, "These ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. They can be used in support of secondary care in hospitals with ICU, tertiary multispecialty hospitals, and dedicated ICUs. Further, due to their compact nature, they are portable and handy in the transportation of patients requiring intensive care." "The Indian army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two Armies," the Embassy said.

During the handing over, Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India's commitment to providing all necessary help to the people of Nepal in prevailing over the COVID-19 pandemic. Nepal has recorded a total of 22,592 positive cases of coronavirus and 73 people have succumbed to the disease so far, according to Johns Hopkins University dashboard.