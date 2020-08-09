Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains kill 58 in Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit where 19 people were killed. Another 12 died in the southern province of Sindh, while 10 died in Gilgit-Baltistan, eight in Punjab, eight in Balochistan and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the NDMA, adding that another 15 people were injured.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:08 IST
Heavy rains kill 58 in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains in the last three days have killed at least 58 people in Pakistan, officials said on Sunday. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit where 19 people were killed.

Another 12 died in the southern province of Sindh, while 10 died in Gilgit-Baltistan, eight in Punjab, eight in Balochistan and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the NDMA, adding that another 15 people were injured. It said that 158 houses were fully destroyed and another 128 partially damaged across the county.

The Army took up relief work in Sindh, one of the worst hit areas. The Army said a rescue operation was done in Dadu district where 20 villages were inundated.

The rains exposed Sindh capital Karachi's poor drainage system with several critical junctions flooded. The NDMA reported flash flooding due to heavy rains in Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Gwadar, Pasni, Kachi, and Dera Bugti areas of Balochistan.

The Army helped rescue people in several areas and provided them food and medical help. The monsoon season started on Friday and the Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains are expected to continue through the next week.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

NBA fines Warriors' Green $50K for comments on Booker

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green 50,000 on Sunday for violating the leagues anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to Greens comments on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker that he made Friday while serving as an...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 177, a state government bulletin said. A total of 530 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,156, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,981 active coron...

114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE in AI flight

An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, reached here on Sunday night, an official said. Of the total number of passengers, 64 disembarked in Indore, while the remaining 50...

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday announced that he was tested COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation. He also urged those who came in contact with him in recent times to get themselves tested.My second report came today,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020