Heavy rains kill 58 in Pakistan

Heavy rains in the last three days have killed at least 58 people in Pakistan, officials said on Sunday. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit where 19 people were killed.

Another 12 died in the southern province of Sindh, while 10 died in Gilgit-Baltistan, eight in Punjab, eight in Balochistan and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the NDMA, adding that another 15 people were injured. It said that 158 houses were fully destroyed and another 128 partially damaged across the county.

The Army took up relief work in Sindh, one of the worst hit areas. The Army said a rescue operation was done in Dadu district where 20 villages were inundated.

The rains exposed Sindh capital Karachi's poor drainage system with several critical junctions flooded. The NDMA reported flash flooding due to heavy rains in Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Gwadar, Pasni, Kachi, and Dera Bugti areas of Balochistan.

The Army helped rescue people in several areas and provided them food and medical help. The monsoon season started on Friday and the Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains are expected to continue through the next week.