People News Roundup: Jerry Falwell Jr. takes indefinite leave from Liberty University post

Jerry Falwell Jr. takes indefinite leave from Liberty University post

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading evangelical ally of President Donald Trump, has taken an indefinite leave of absence from his posts as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the Christian school he has run for more than a decade, its board of trustees said on Friday. Falwell's departure, announced in a one-sentence statement from the board, came days after he had posted, then deleted, an Instagram photo of himself standing with his pants unzipped and an arm around a young woman, a drink in his other hand.