Coronavirus cuts Bosnian tourism by 70.6% in first half of 2020

Bosnia's tourism sector shrank by 70.6% year-on-year in the first six months of 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, data from its state statistics agency showed on Monday. Before the global pandemic, the Balkan country had recorded several years of double-digit tourism growth, with 1.5 million tourists visiting in 2019.

But thousands of workers in tourism, which last year accounted for 10.2% of Bosnia's economic output or an equivalent 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) and employed 50,000 people, have been laid off as a result of the crisis. In the period from January to June, tourists made 209,802 visits to Bosnia, while the number of foreign tourist overnight stays dropped by 71.1% and domestic tourist overnight stays fell by 53% compared to the same period in 2019.

After a shut-down to tackle the coronavirus spread, Bosnia reopened its borders to citizens of neighboring Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro in June, extending the move to European Union nationals and those of the Schengen Area last month. EU visitors have to have a negative test for COVID-19 in order to enter Bosnia, which has so far registered 14,324 coronavirus cases and 407 deaths.