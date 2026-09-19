Ulcinj’s €5 Million Sewer Project Brings Households Closer to Better Sanitation

For around 5,700 households in Montenegro's southernmost coastal municipality, the completion of new sewerage networks brings improved sanitation a step closer, with benefits expected to extend to the Adriatic coastline and the local tourism economy. The Municipality of Ulcinj has finished building 14.5 kilometres of wastewater and stormwater networks across Kodre, Bijela Gora, Totosi and Donja Bratica, financed through a €5 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). Putting the infrastructure into operation is now the municipality's priority so residents can begin receiving the services it was built to provide.

Building Services for a Growing Coastal Community

Ulcinj's growth is increasing the need for dependable infrastructure that can serve residents, accommodate more visitors and support expanding businesses. The new networks are expected to improve sanitation services and help protect the environment and Adriatic coastal area, connecting an everyday household need with the health of the surroundings that support tourism. For a municipality experiencing strong tourism development, investing in these essential services is an important part of preparing for greater demand.

Davor Kunc, Head of the EIB Representation to Montenegro, described the investment as an important step towards infrastructure capable of supporting a growing population, rising visitor numbers and broader economic activity. He stressed that reliable municipal systems designed to withstand climate pressures are essential to improving quality of life and supporting sustainable growth, placing the project within Ulcinj's wider needs as a developing coastal community.

European Funding Supports Higher Local Standards

The Ulcinj project forms part of the EIB's wider support for Montenegro's water and wastewater services, which has reached €116 million since 2006. That total comprises €57 million in loans and €59 million in European Union grants provided through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF). Support has included technical assistance to help prepare and implement projects in line with EU standards, giving municipalities access to expertise alongside the financing needed to build infrastructure.

Zoran Dabetić, State Secretary at the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Northern Region Development, linked improvements in local services to Montenegro's European integration goals. He said those objectives cannot be fully achieved unless local governments reach standards recognised across the EU, describing projects such as this one as part of the work helping Ulcinj and other municipalities become modern, developed European communities.

Getting the Networks Ready for Residents

Italian construction and infrastructure company SPIGA Srl carried out the building works, with supervision provided by Italian consulting and engineering company C.&S. Di Giuseppe Ingegneri Associati Srl. Project Consulting Podgorica, known as PROCON, managed implementation in its role as the national unit responsible for municipal and environmental protection projects. Their involvement brought construction, engineering oversight and national project management together to deliver the completed networks.

At the handover ceremony, Ulcinj Mayor Genci Nimanbegu said the project had given the municipality valuable experience in infrastructure development and investment planning. His immediate priority is to bring the networks into operation as soon as possible, turning the completed construction into a working service for citizens. That next step will allow households to benefit from an investment intended to improve daily life, protect the coast and support the municipality's future development.