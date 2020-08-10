Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court indicts former president Zardari in graft case

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari through video link in a graft case where he was accused of influencing authorities to release loans to front companies.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:20 IST
Pak court indicts former president Zardari in graft case

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari through video link in a graft case where he was accused of influencing authorities to release loans to front companies. As Zardari could not appear in the court due to “illness”, the indictment was carried out through video link, which was the first such indictment in the judicial history of the country.

The 63-year-old husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto appeared before the court through video link from Bilawal House in Karachi. Judge Muhammad Azam Khan of the accountability court in Islamabad indicted him and nine other accused in the Park Lane case.

During the hearing, Zardari maintained that his lawyers are at the Supreme Court and he cannot be indicted in the absence of his lawyers. However, the court dismissed this and remarked that Zardari would be indicted regardless, and his lawyers would simply be marked absent if they did not appear before the court.

The indictment has paved the way for the proper trial to begin. Other prominent accused in the case include the Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed, Sher Ali, Farooq Abdullah, Saleem Faisal and Muhammad Hanif.

All of the accused, including the former president and Anwar Majeed, maintained innocence and pleaded not guilty before the court. According to the indictment, Zardari influenced the relevant authorities during his tenure as president to release loans to front companies. He was accused of being a director of the Park Lane company and planning to commit fraud.

The former president allegedly got his front company, Parthenon Private Limited, a loan of Rs 1.5 billion with ill intention, and the money was then transferred for his personal use through fake accounts. The National Accountability Bureau accused the former president of causing the national exchequer a loss of Rs 3.77 billion in the case.

In the 13-page NAB case against Zardari and other accused, the anti-graft watchdog alleges that the accused created properties in fake names through Park Lane Company using Parthenon Private Limited as the front company. Zardari has said the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by Imran Khan-led ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to malign the Opposition leaders.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus-linked border moves raise fears on free travel in EU

As European countries struggle to manage spikes in coronavirus cases, concern is mounting about a second wave of uncoordinated border restrictions within Europe that threatens the free movement of goods and people a foundation that the wor...

Putin pushes for more integration with Belarus after election unrest

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he wanted neighbouring Belarus to reactivate stalled plans for more integration with Russia after a contested election win left Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, an on-off Russian ally, on the d...

Cricket-IPL to be staged in UAE after BCCI gets government clearance

This years Indian Premier League IPL will take place between Sept. 19 and Nov. 10 in the United Arab Emirates UAE after the Indian cricket board BCCI received government clearance, the Twenty20 leagues chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Mo...

Senior police official dies of coronavirus in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 10 PTI A Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP rank official succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Monday, police said. The DSP, aged 50, had joined the police force in 1996 as a Reserve Sub-Inspector and was now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020