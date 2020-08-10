Left Menu
Development News Edition

France helps hunt for killers of aid workers in Niger

"This heinous crime must not go unpunished, nor will it distract us from our commitment to support the people of Niger," said a statement from the charity ACTED, which employed the aid workers. 'THE FIGHT CONTINUES' Marie-Pierre Caley, ACTED's director and co-founder, told reporters in Paris that the group, following security protocol, left Niamey at 0830 (0730 GMT) on Sunday and reported their arrival at the reserve an hour later. An internal army memo seen by Reuters suggests the attack likely took place within an hour of arrival.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:48 IST
France helps hunt for killers of aid workers in Niger
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Soldiers from France and Niger combed a giraffe reserve and surrounding areas on Monday for signs of the gunmen who killed six French aid workers along with their local guide and driver, a French military source said.

Attackers on motorbikes ambushed the group on Sunday while driving through the reserve, a popular destination for expatriates 65 km (40 miles) from Niger's capital Niamey in an area considered safe by the government. Former colonial power France and other countries have warned people against traveling to parts of Niger where militants including Boko Haram and an affiliate of Islamic State operate in rural areas much further from the capital than the reserve.

"Military operations are ongoing today," including the use of air support, the source said. "This heinous crime must not go unpunished, nor will it distract us from our commitment to support the people of Niger," said a statement from the charity ACTED, which employed the aid workers.

'THE FIGHT CONTINUES' Marie-Pierre Caley, ACTED's director and co-founder, told reporters in Paris that the group, following security protocol, left Niamey at 0830 (0730 GMT) on Sunday and reported their arrival at the reserve an hour later.

An internal army memo seen by Reuters suggests the attack likely took place within an hour of arrival. ACTED's development director Frederic Roussel said four men and four women, aged between 25 and 50, died.

"Until yesterday, the area had not known any security incident, that is why the main road and the park are in the yellow zone," he said, referring to a colour system for risk. No one has claimed responsibility.

The office of France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said it was launching an investigation. "Our determination to combat armed terrorist groups is resolute. The fight continues," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. The reserve southeast of Niamey, where acacia bushes dot sandy plains, is home to West Africa's last sizeable population of giraffe in the wild.

France has 5,100 troops deployed in the arid region south of the Sahara desert, and the United States also has soldiers based in Niger. Nonetheless, militant violence has been on the rise.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles LB Brown retires unexpectedly at 26

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Jatavis Brown, an offseason signee, on the reserveretired list after his unexpected retirement on Sunday. Brown, 26, was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four se...

BJP-led N Biren Singh government wins trust vote in Manipur with 28 votes for and 16 against.

BJP-led N Biren Singh government wins trust vote in Manipur with 28 votes for and 16 against....

Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, children trapped - firefighters

A major explosion leveled several houses as it tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others including children were trapped, firefighters said.The Balt...

Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe'

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlots official residence, Sharma said the government was safe and things will g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020