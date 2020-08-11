SRA claims responsibility for grenade attack on Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Shikarpur, Jacobabad

Left Menu
Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) on Monday claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on Pakistan Rangers headquarters in Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) on Monday claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on Pakistan Rangers headquarters in Shikarpur and Jacobabad. "SRA claims the responsibility of grenade attacks on Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Shikarpur and Jacobabad today. 14th August is the day of national slavery for the Sindhi nation, the day on which Punjabi imperialist occupied our land on the basis of its state coercion," SRA said in a statement.

"The Sindhi nation will never accept Pakistani (Punjabi) occupation on own motherland Sindh. On this moment, we strictly forbid to Sindhi nation for stay away from all programs including the rallies and flag Marches to be held by Pakistani state on 14th of August, 2020," the statement read. It vowed to continue its resistant struggle till the complete freedom of Sindhudesh.

Last month, it was reported that a group of Baloch and Sindhi pro-freedom organisations have decided to form a united front to fight against the Pakistani occupation and the atrocities committed by the Army establishment in the region. The spokesperson of Baloch Raj Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), Baloch Khan had said in a statement that representatives of the BRAS, an umbrella organisation comprising of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch Republican Army (BRA), Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), and the commanders of Sindh pro-independence organisation Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) held a session at an unknown location where the participants assessed the latest geopolitical situation and announced the formation of a United Front and joint strategy to liberate the oppressed Balochistan and Sindh from Pakistan.

"The participants in the session unanimously agreed that the Sindhi and Baloch nation have had political, historical and cultural ties that have persisted for thousands of years. Currently, both nations aim for independence and both consider Pakistan state (Punjab) an arch-enemy", the statement said. (ANI)

