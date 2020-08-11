Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tencent Music revenue jumps 18%, beats estimates, as paid subscribers flock to expanded library

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) said on Monday its quarterly revenue leaped 18%, beating Wall Street estimates, as it put more music for streaming behind its paywall and grew its paid subscriber base by more than half. The strong performance comes amid a growing rift between Beijing and Washington that has overshadowed Chinese firms in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 08:07 IST
Tencent Music revenue jumps 18%, beats estimates, as paid subscribers flock to expanded library

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) said on Monday its quarterly revenue leaped 18%, beating Wall Street estimates, as it put more music for streaming behind its paywall and grew its paid subscriber base by more than half.

The strong performance comes amid a growing rift between Beijing and Washington that has overshadowed Chinese firms in the United States. Shares rose 2.4% in extended trade after it said second-quarter revenue grew to 6.93 billion yuan ($997 million). Asked whether TME had a plan to deal with a recommendation from President Donald Trump's administration over auditing U.S.-listed Chinese firms, Chief Strategy Officer Tony Yip told analysts in a briefing that it was "premature" to speculate over a potential delisting.

Controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd , TME's capitalisation on the New York market is about $26 billion. For the quarter ended June 30, TME said paid users of its online music service rose 52% to 47.1 million, the fastest quarter on record according to TME. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 1.3% to 939 million yuan ($135 million) from 927 million yuan a year earlier.

The company has signed multiple partnerships with international and domestic music labels to expand its premium user base. On Monday, it also extended its multi-year licensing agreement with music company Universal Music Group (UMG), home to Taylor Swift and The Beatles, while also announcing a new joint venture music label. In comparison, investor and peer Spotify Technology SA reported 138 million paid users in the quarter.

Unlike Spotify, TME generates only a part of its revenue from music subscription packages and relies heavily on services popular in China such as online karaoke and live streaming. ($1 = 6.9502 Chinese yuan)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab ramps up viral testing of COVID-19 to 20,000 tests per day

Countering the surge in Covid-19 cases upfront, Punjab government has upgraded the viral testing of infection in the state to 20,000 tests per day, informed O.P Soni, Medical Education and Research Minister Punjab after inaugurating Corona ...

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander Retired Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives. The Stat...

Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal from Manchester City

Manchester Citys Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season. Leeds United can today announce Jack Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a perma...

Tennis-Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday. The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020