Germany has sovereign right to choose energy sources - minister
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday it was his country's sovereign right to decide on its energy sources, as the U.S. worries a natural gas pipeline extension could increase Russia's political and economic grip on Europe.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:55 IST
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday it was his country's sovereign right to decide on its energy sources, as the U.S. worries a natural gas pipeline extension could increase Russia's political and economic grip on Europe. "Sanctions between partners are definitely the wrong way to go", Maas said at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
"Ultimately, it remains our sovereign decision where we get our energy from. No country has the right to dictate Europe's energy policy with threats. That won't be successful," Maas added.
