Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jailed Zimbabwean journalist is denied rights, say lawyers

Opposition politician Jacod Ngarivhume was also arrested at the same time for allegedly organising the anti-government demonstrations, which were foiled by police and military on July 31. The two have been moved to Chikurubi Maximum Prison, a jail for dangerous criminals known for its harsh conditions, the lawyers said.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:38 IST
Jailed Zimbabwean journalist is denied rights, say lawyers

Lawyers for a jailed Zimbabwean journalist have asked a court to force prison authorities to stop the “blatant and malicious stripping away” of his rights, including lack of access to appropriate food and warm clothing. The efforts to improve jail conditions for Hopewell Chin'ono come as South African envoys are in Zimbabwe to investigate reports of widespread arrests and human rights abuses.

Chin'ono has been in prison for about three weeks after being accused of mobilising anti-government protests. He has been denied bail twice. Opposition politician Jacod Ngarivhume was also arrested at the same time for allegedly organising the anti-government demonstrations, which were foiled by police and military on July 31.

The two have been moved to Chikurubi Maximum Prison, a jail for dangerous criminals known for its harsh conditions, the lawyers said. Some government critics denied bail by the courts are also jailed at Chikurubi. In their court application, the lawyers said prison authorities have failed to provide Chin'ono and Ngarivhume with sweaters despite the cold weather.

Authorities are denying the two access to a balanced diet, which they need because they are on medication, the lawyers said. Zimbabwe's jails are known for acute food shortages, said the lawyers. Prison authorities have also insisted on listening to private conversations between the two and their lawyers, according to the court papers filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing the two.

A spokeswoman for the prison service did not respond to questions from AP but she told state media that the two are “being treated just as any other inmates.” More than 100 other government critics have been arrested in recent months, according to human rights groups. Tensions are rising in the once-prosperous southern African country that is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over a decade, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is accused of corruption and human rights abuses.

Although the protests failed to take off after the military and police deployed heavily in the capital, Harare, and other cities, a subsequent online campaign using the hashtag #zimbabweanlivesmatter brought global attention to the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week urged Mnangagwa's government “to ensure the protection of all fundamental human rights.” Cyril Ramaphosa, president of neighboring South Africa and chairman of the African Union, dispatched “special envoys” to Zimbabwe who said they were “listening to the state of the situation” after meeting Mnangagwa on Monday. It is unclear if they will meet the opposition Tuesday.

The chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said he is “concerned about reports of disproportionate use of force by security forces in enforcing COVID-19 emergency measures,” in signs of the international community's growing frustration with Mnangagwa's administration. Mnangagwa has blamed Zimbabwe's crisis on United States sanctions, drought, COVID-19 and the MDC Alliance opposition party, which he said is a “terrorist” organisation.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC for teachers' salaries, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has sanctioned and released the second instalment of grant-in-aid in favour of North Delhi Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 98.35 crore towards the salaries of prim...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. S&P500 heads for record high as stimulus bets lift world stocks

Futures for the U.S. SP Global index hit a record high on Tuesday and world stocks rose to new 5-12 month peaks, lifted by bets on a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and calm on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic front before a crucial round of trade tal...

States should give doorstep delivery of PDS ration in flood-hit areas: Paswan

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said state governments should adopt doorstep delivery of PDS ration to beneficiaries in flood affected areas. Floods have caused havoc in some states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakh...

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal : Banerjee.

The Centre should clear outstanding dues of Rs 53000 crore to West Bengal Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020