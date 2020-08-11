Belarus COVID-19 case count crosses 69,000

Minsk [Belarus], Aug 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count to 69,005. According to the country's health ministry, there have been 228 new recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total to 65,219.

With three persons dying of the disease in the past 24 hours, the total death toll has gone up to 592. Over 1,377,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)