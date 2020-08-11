Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU may consider reinstating sanctions against Belarus: German Foreign Minister

The European Union (EU) may review sanctions against Belarus in light of the recent presidential election, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:19 IST
EU may consider reinstating sanctions against Belarus: German Foreign Minister
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], August 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union (EU) may review sanctions against Belarus in light of the recent presidential election, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday. "I would like to reiterate that the EU lifted sanctions off Belarus because it made steps in the right direction, for instance, regarding release of political prisoners. However, we must seriously discuss within the EU if we can maintain this in light of the recent events or if the decision must be reviewed," Maas said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The presidential election took place on Sunday. According to preliminary data by the Belarusian Central Electoral Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.08 per cent, with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in second place with 10.09 per cent. Tikhanovskaya's campaign has refused to recognise the results. On Sunday and Monday, several Belarusian cities saw protests.Earlier in the day, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano said the EU had to get the full picture before making any decision on Belarus. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

No large gatherings during I-DAY celebrations in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided not to allow large gatherings and advised against the participation of children below 10 years in the Independence day functions across the state, according to an official. The decision has come in ...

US HHS secretary Azar blames China for virus spread

US Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar has redoubled accusations that China failed to adequately warn of the coronavirus after it was first detected in Wuhan. Azar says Chinas ruling Communist Party had the chance to warn the world...

AI pilot unions demand removal of DGCA chief Arun Kumar over Kozhikode plane crash comments

Two leading pilot unions of Air India on Tuesday said DGCA chief Arun Kumar must be immediately replaced with a suitable candidate with substantial knowledge of the aviation sector and operational experience as his comments on news channels...

DAC approves procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for IAF, clears proposals of over Rs 8,722 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council DAC on Tuesday approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL for IAF. A Defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020