Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple misses Indian tourists due to COVID-19

Over five months since the famed Pashupatinath Temple here closed its doors for devotees, the number of people visiting the holy site has dipped with a large chunk of them from India choosing not to travel to the iconic site.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:20 IST
Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple misses Indian tourists due to COVID-19
Number of people in the premises of holy site also has dropped as a large portion of them remain back in India.. Image Credit: ANI

Over five months since the famed Pashupatinath Temple here closed its doors for devotees, the number of people visiting the holy site has dipped with a large chunk of them from India choosing not to travel to the iconic site. On an average close to two to three thousand people from India used to visit the revered Hindu shrine devoted to Lord Shiva daily according to the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT).

"Till the very second week of March, we use to have constant flow of Indian tourists which used to go up till around two to three thousand people. They use to come in groups and conduct worship here, which includes special puja too. All these do not take place now," PADT's Member Secretary Ghana Shyam Khatiwada said. The PADT said that If Nepalese government decides to open the temple even with stringent measures for security, then the flow of Indian tourists along with Nepali nationals would surely shoot up."We can be sure of a swell in the number of people during the Monday of Shrawan," he added.

Also offerings made by Indian devotees also used to remain high contributing to the status of Pashupati as the "Highest earning temple" in the Himalayan nation. As per Khatiwada, the average daily temple collection stood between Nepalese Rs 100,000 to NPR 250,000 from the offerings to Lord Shiva. As the temple remains closed and devotees kept out to prevent contamination due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pashupatinath Temple revenue has reduced to zero.

"Sometimes the amount use to soar high to half a million. If we calculate on monthly basis then it used to stand at 4.5 million when there is special occasions but when devotees especially from India's Southern part use to come here it sometimes use to increase by two folds," he said. The temple which also is a symbol of unity and harmony between Nepal and India is also a must visit stop by Indian bureaucrats whenever they arrive in the Himalayan Nation for any occasion.

During his visit to Nepal in the year 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent 30 minutes for the special pooja and donated a total of 2,500 kilograms of white sandalwood worth more than Rs 2 Crore. Prime Minister Modi has continued on his visit to the temple every time he visits Nepal which also shows the cultural and religious bonding in between the two nations. The flow of Indian devotees and tourists to the revered Hindu shrine is expected to return to track once the Nepal Government eases restrictions in opening of religious sites. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance toward record high on stimulus; gold crashes

A gauge of global equity markets inched toward an all-time peak on Tuesday, with the SP 500 nearing a record high, lifted by hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus and signs of a growing American economy that spurred yields to climb and thrashed gol...

HC asks HP govt not to shift COVID patients from Sirmaur, Solan to DDU

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to shift COVID-19 patients from Sirmaur and Solan to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here unless health facilities in these districts run out of required infrastr...

NSCN-IM trains guns on Nagaland Governor Ravi, seeks his removal as peace talks interlocutor

The NSCN-IM on Tuesday came down heavily on Nagaland Governor and interlocutor for peace talks R N Ravi and alleged that he is involved in mischief and has become a liability. In a statement, the Naga militant group also said that the centr...

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 89 new COVID-19 cases reported, total count 6,101

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 6,101, official data showed. The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020