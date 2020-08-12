Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 300 PML-N workers booked for hooliganism

Later, the accountability bureau filed an application for registering a case against Maryam and other senior party leaders at the Chuhang Police Station. PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Chuhang police were not entertaining their complaint regarding registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Imran Khan, NAB chairman Javed Iqbal, Prime Minister's adviser Shahzad Akbar and the Punjab government for "making an attempt on the life of Maryam Nawaz" by attacking her car.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:51 IST
Over 300 PML-N workers booked for hooliganism

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam is among over 300 Opposition PML-N leaders and workers who were booked by Lahore police on Wednesday for hooliganism and attacking law enforcement officers. About 58 workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were arrested and sent to jail for 14 days by a sessions court of Lahore.

Maryam, her husband Capt (Retired) Mohammad Safdar, and 35 lawmakers and senators of the Opposition party are among over 300 leaders and workers booked under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. Violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore on Tuesday as heavy police contingents and workers of the PML-N confronted each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam there to record her statement in a land acquisition case.

Several PML-N workers, cops and NAB officials suffered injuries during the clash. The anti-graft watchdog had summoned Maryam to record a statement in the investigation into the illegal acquisition of 3,500-kanal of land in Raiwind by her, her father, uncle Shahbaz Sharif and grandmother Shamim Akhtar. The PML-N leader and workers were booked on the NAB complaint. In its statement on the incident, NAB said Maryam had been summoned in a "personal capacity" to record her statement but instead of appearing, "she displayed hooliganism in an organised manner through PML-N workers by pelting stones and creating disorder".

"Such an attitude has been seen against a constitutional and national institution for the first time in 20 years in which not only windows of the building were broken by throwing stones but employees were also injured," the Dawn quoted the statement as saying. Later, the accountability bureau filed an application for registering a case against Maryam and other senior party leaders at the Chuhang Police Station.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Chuhang police were not entertaining their complaint regarding registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Imran Khan, NAB chairman Javed Iqbal, Prime Minister's adviser Shahzad Akbar and the Punjab government for "making an attempt on the life of Maryam Nawaz" by attacking her car. She said the police attacked the PML-N workers at the behest of those named in the application.

"We will move the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the registration of FIR if the police do not file it. Had I not been in a bullet-proof car there could have been a loss of life. There was an organised conspiracy behind calling me to the NAB office. They wanted to cause harm to me," Maryam said. She also posted the video of her damaged car on her Twitter account on Wednesday, saying it was attacked from all sides.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat claimed that PML-N party workers threw stones to put pressure on the anti-graft watchdog, adding that it was not "appropriate" for Maryam to say that she was the one who was targeted when video footage showed the opposite. "Action will be taken against those who can be identified through video footage," the minister told Geo News.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter to denounce the incident. "Condemn the unnecessary use of force, teargas and stone-pelting on Maryam Nawaz and her party workers by police in Lahore today," he tweeted. Earlier this month, NAB had issued a call notice to Maryam asking her to appear before a combined investigation team on August 11 and bring details of 1,400 kanals she allegedly acquired in Raiwind in 2013 in violation of rules/law.

"Provide details of the use of the land, whether it is being used for agriculture cultivation or for any other commercial activity," NAB said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020