Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next Lebanon government to face $30 billion reform test

While Prime Minister Hassan Diab's cabinet remains as a caretaker government after its resignation, Lebanon's already diminishing foreign reserves are set to be eroded faster to pay for the rebuilding of Beirut's port and other infrastructure. So devising a credible economic plan will be the main test for whoever ends up running Lebanon, which faces tumbling net capital flows amid an intensifying scramble for hard currency.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:46 IST
Next Lebanon government to face $30 billion reform test
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon may be in line for $298 million in emergency aid after the Beirut port blast, but the more than $30 billion that some estimate it may need to rebuild its shattered economy will not be forthcoming without reform. Such change could be stalled by the resignation of Lebanon's government, while a financial rescue plan drawn up in April is likely to have to be reviewed and possibly even ditched by a new administration, two financial sources close to the plan said.

Forecasts for financial metrics such as debt-to-GDP and the parallel exchange rate contained in the rescue plan, which had already struggled for support before last week's deadly explosion, now look unrealistic, one of the sources added. That is likely to push back creditor talks to restructure Lebanon's international sovereign debt.

Lebanon had begun International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout talks in May after defaulting on its foreign currency debt. But these were put on hold due to a lack of progress on reforms and differences over the size of financial losses. While Prime Minister Hassan Diab's cabinet remains as a caretaker government after its resignation, Lebanon's already diminishing foreign reserves are set to be eroded faster to pay for the rebuilding of Beirut's port and other infrastructure.

So devising a credible economic plan will be the main test for whoever ends up running Lebanon, which faces tumbling net capital flows amid an intensifying scramble for hard currency. "The best gauge of the government's sovereignty will be the economic plan they draft," Carlos Abadi, an adviser to the Association of Banks in Lebanon, told Reuters.

In the wake of the Aug. 4 explosion, Lebanon's external financing needs for the next four years swelled to more than $30 billion from $24 billion, Garbis Iradian at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated. "In order to overcome the U.S. veto at the IMF, the next government will have to produce a plan which is premised on the positioning of the economy for future growth, without the possibility of billions being diverted for nefarious purposes," Abadi said.

The IMF reaffirmed its support for Lebanon on Sunday, before the government's resignation, but also the need for reforms, a point stressed by French President Emmanuel Macron last week. With the number of Lebanese living in poverty nearing half its population, these reforms range from setting up social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable to ensuring Lebanon's wealthy elite share the burden of financial losses from bank recapitalisations.

Macron also called for an audit of the central bank and the banking system, a comment that has triggered wariness among some bankers fearful that the government may use the data to spare "family and friends". French MP Loïc Kervran, chair of the France-Lebanon committee, told Reuters such an audit would aim to uncover "unorthodox" practices which could have led to losses.

SWORD OF DAMOCLES Foreign donors have made it clear that apart from humanitarian aid, no money would be given to Lebanon without reforms.

President Michel Aoun pledged on Wednesday that the government's resignation would not hold up the process of a forensic central bank audit. Some countries are particularly concerned about the influence of Iran through Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim political group and guerrilla army designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States. Hezbollah helped form Diab's government.

Economist Toufic Gaspard said that as long as Hezbollah controlled the levers of power, economic recovery would be hampered as the group would not accept reforms such as border and customs controls. "This is the sword of Damocles hanging above everybody's head...If this situation is not addressed, I don't see how we can have a sustainable solution," added Gaspard, who has advised the IMF and the Lebanese finance ministry.

Meanwhile, with limited external funding support, surging inflation and the parallel exchange rate plummeting to 9,290 pounds per U.S. dollar by 2021 under a worst-case scenario, Lebanon will continue to sink, said the IIF's Iradian. Lebanon's central bank has told local banks to extend zero-interest U.S. dollar loans to those impacted by the blast for repairs, which analysts say will come from official reserves.

These could fall by $6 to $7 billion by the end of 2020 from around $18 billion, said Nafez Zouk at Oxford Economics. "Lebanon would be running out of usable reserves".

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: Ravindra Jadeja to miss CSK's pre-season training camp in Chennai

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss Chennai Super Kings six-day conditioning camp ahead of the teams departure to UAE for the Indian Premier League IPL 2020. The camp is scheduled between August 15 and 20 in Chennai. All the other ...

New insights into star formation in small galaxies

An international research team has found that dormant small galaxies can slowly accumulate gas over many billions of years. When this gas suddenly collapses under its own weight, new stars are able to arise. The new work is published in Mon...

Clause 6 : Assam assembly has to ratify the definition of an Assamese - Sarma

Assam assembly has to ratify the definition of an Assamese and only then can the Centre implement the recommendations of the committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord Report, states minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. The Centre...

Hungary commits to air defence missiles from Raytheon in $1 bln deal

Hungary on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent to buy air defence missiles from U.S. arms manufacturer Raytheon Technologies, Hungarian state news agency MTI reported, citing the defence minister.The deal, worth about 1 billion, will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020