UK's COVID-19 death toll rises by 77 to 46,706

Another 77 people have died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative death toll to 46,706, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], August 13 (Sputnik/ANI): Another 77 people have died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative death toll to 46,706, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday. The official report, which was not released on Tuesday by the government due to technical issues, added that 1,009 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were detected over the last 24 hours, the third time in a week the number of infections has gone above 1,000 since June 26.

Overall, a total of 313,798 cases have been confirmed in the UK since the pandemic began. According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the actual cause of death may not be COVID-19 in all cases, but its report only includes people who died after testing positive for the disease.

The Office for National Statistics, which includes all fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as a probable cause, said on Tuesday that death toll in the UK has passed 56,800. (Sputnik/ANI)

