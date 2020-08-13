Yemeni President leaves for US to receive medical examination

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi has left for the United States to go through a medical examination, Riyadh-based SABA news agency reported.

Hadi has been the internationally-recognised president of Yemen since February 2012. Three years later, he was forced to leave the country over the successful offensive launched by the Houthi Shia rebels.

The Saudi-led international coalition meddled in the military conflict in Yemen in 2015 to support Hadi's struggle with the Houthis. However, the hostilities are still underway. (ANI/Sputnik)