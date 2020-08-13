Left Menu
Indian envoy meets Chinese Communist Party official; discusses Eastern Ladakh

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met Liu Jianchao, a senior official of the Chinese Communist Party, and briefed him on India's stance on the borders in Eastern Ladakh and the overall bilateral relations.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:48 IST
Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri and Liu Jianchao, a senior official of the Chinese Communist Party. (Photo source: Indian embassy in Beijing Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met Liu Jianchao, a senior official of the Chinese Communist Party, and briefed him on India's stance on the borders in Eastern Ladakh and the overall bilateral relations. The meeting took place on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Vikram Misri met Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of the Office of CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission and briefed him on India's stance vis-a-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh UT and overall bilateral relations," the Indian embassy in Beijing said in a tweet. Earlier this month, India and China held Major General-level talks at Daulat Beg Oldi area to discuss disengagement by the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector, said Indian Army sources.

The Chinese are sitting near the Finger 5 and Gogra post in Eastern Ladakh and are refusing to disengage completely from there. India has demanded complete disengagement of the Chinese troops at the earliest. India has also deployed more than 15,000 troops there along with heavy deployment of armoured regiments to counter any possible Chinese thrust. The Chinese have also come there in with several armoured regiments.

India and China have held five rounds of Lieutenant General-level talks between them for disengagement from the eastern Ladakh sector but not much success has been achieved in that direction. The two countries have been engaged in a standoff in the Eastern Ladakh sector for the past few weeks. (ANI)

