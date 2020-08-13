Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter's online class

The school year's first day of instruction had just begun when a Warfield Elementary School teacher heard some kind of domestic disturbance from the girl's video chat Tuesday morning, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said during a news conference. The teacher muted the girl's audio but then saw the girl cover her ears before the screen went blank; investigators later said the computer had been struck by a bullet.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 13-08-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:15 IST
Sheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter's online class

A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said. The school year's first day of instruction had just begun when a Warfield Elementary School teacher heard some kind of domestic disturbance from the girl's video chat Tuesday morning, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said during a news conference.

The teacher muted the girl's audio but then saw the girl cover her ears before the screen went blank; investigators later said the computer had been struck by a bullet. Schools in Florida that have reopened are fully or partly doing online classes because of the coronavirus outbreak. Donald Williams, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maribel Rosado Morales, 32. Investigators said Williams shot the woman twice in the chest at her Indiantown home in front of her four children and their two cousins.

“There was some type of argument. He went in and confronted her with something to do with a video,” Snyder said. “He says she actually started to smile at him, and he became enraged and shot her." An arrest report shows that one of the victim's sons tried to stab Williams with a kitchen knife after the shooting, but he fell during the attempt. The boy told detectives Williams pointed his gun at him, so he dropped the knife and raised his hands. The children in the house were not injured.

Williams then fled on a bicycle and went to a nearby laundromat, officials said. He then boarded a commuter bus, but his erratic behaviour prompted the driver to leave the bus and call 911, Snyder said. Williams was arrested shortly after that. Martin County school officials said Wednesday the teacher and students who heard the commotion are meeting with counselors.

Besides the murder charge, Williams also faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges. Florida prison records show Williams served two years for burglary, being released in 2014.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

16 new cyber crime police stations set up in UP

Sixteen new cyber crime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday. Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Ga...

Motorola's new foldable Razr to go official on September 9: Details inside

Motorolas next foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr 2 or Razr 2020, will be officially launched in a virtual event to be held on September 9, according to the media invites sent by the company.The virtual press invitations include a teaser wi...

Lulu Wang to helm adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Like Father, Like Son' 

Filmmaker Lulu Wang has set the English-language adaptation of Japanese feature Like Father, Like Son as her follow-up project to critically-acclaimed movie The Farewell. The project is set up at Focus Features with Wang directing it from a...

FEATURE-Indian solar ferry flies flag for cleaner, cheaper water transport

By K. Rajendran VIAKOM, India, Aug 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Over the past three years, P. Ravindrans commute from his southern Indian village has been about more than getting to work - the SIM card seller sees his daily trip on India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020