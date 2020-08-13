Left Menu
Development News Edition

US universities' role in promoting Indian culture, traditions has been significant: Ken Juster

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster has said that US universities have been playing a significant role in promoting Indian languages, culture and traditions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:14 IST
US universities' role in promoting Indian culture, traditions has been significant: Ken Juster
US Ambassador to India Ken Juster. Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster has said that US universities have been playing a significant role in promoting Indian languages, culture and traditions. Delivering his remarks while inaugurating the US-India Museum Curation Workshop, Juster said that US-India cultural engagement is an important part of the bilateral relations.

"The role of US universities in promoting Indian culture has also been significant. Many top US universities have innovative academic research programs on India and South Asia. Some of the most prominent US universities that focus on South Asian Studies include the University of Chicago, Duke, Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Wisconsin and Yale. Other US universities, such as Columbia, George Washington, Stanford and the University of Washington have been at the forefront of supporting Indian and South Asian Art History," he said. "For more than 60 years, the American Institute of Indian Studies has contributed significantly to the promotion of Indian studies and culture, both in the US and within India, by supporting academic research, the learning of Indian languages, and the exploration of Indian culture and traditions. The US Department of State has consistently provided funding to the institute to support language study and other academic exchanges," he added.

"India's Ministry of Culture has provided substantial support to the Institute's Center for Art and Archaeology to set up the first online museum of India -- the Virtual Museum of Images and Sounds -- which makes its considerable archives accessible to the general public and scholars alike," the Ambassador said. He stated that the foundation of the US-India relationship is the people-to-people ties and shared interests in promoting stability and prosperity in the India-Pacific region and beyond.

"We now look forward to a new generation of Indian and US museum professionals working together and sharing best practices to ensure that museums continue to inform, to educate, and to entertain, thereby connecting the past with the present, as well as looking to the future," Juster said. He said that the US embassy supported the first "All-India Museum Summit," which was organised by the American Institute of Indian Studies in July last year.

"The summit brought together American museum experts, who engaged with over 150 leading museum professionals, curators, directors, and conservationists from across thirteen states of India and from Bhutan to brainstorm on innovative ideas for re-imagining museums for the 21st century," he noted. Juster said that the workshop represents "another building block in the arc of US-India cultural relations".

Later, the US envoy took to his Twitter and shared his experience in addressing the workshop. "It was a pleasure to address the US-India Museum Curation Workshop and share ways to strengthen collaboration between Indian and American museum professionals," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says only solution in Mediterranean is dialogue

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the only solution to Turkeys dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean was through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not chasing any adventures in the regi...

French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution

French golfer Alex Levy has been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which started on Thursday. Levy came into contact with a friend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement.The contact occurre...

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action adaptation

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of animated classic Avatar The Last Airbender, have exited Netflixs upcoming live-action series of the show. The duo were working as executive producers and showrunners on the series...

Goa govt signs pact for German vocational training in ITIs

The Goa government on Thursday said it has signed a tri-partite agreement to carry out world-class German dual vocational education and training in the Industrial Training Institutes ITIs of the state. This will ensure optimal up-skilling o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020