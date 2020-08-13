Left Menu
Woman with blood on her held in reported Norway stabbing

Norwegian media, quoting police, said a woman thought to be the person with the knife had blood on her as she walked toward a downtown emergency room. “We believe that she may have rubbed others so that got blood on them,” Steinar Haugsvik, another police spokesman, told the Dagbladet newspaper.

Updated: 13-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:22 IST
Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norway's second-largest city and a female suspect has been detained. Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen and acted threatening. The newspaper says several people were reportedly stabbed but police have located only one individual with injuries, who may be the alleged stabber.

The injured person's condition was not known. Norwegian media showed photos of several ambulances lined up in Bergen. Police spokesman Bjarte Rebnor told Norwegian news agency NTB that a suspect, described as a woman, has been taken into custody.

“We are looking for more people injured in the area,” Rebnor was quoted as saying. Norwegian media, quoting police, said a woman thought to be the person with the knife had blood on her as she walked toward a downtown emergency room.

“We believe that she may have rubbed others so that got blood on them,” Steinar Haugsvik, another police spokesman, told the Dagbladet newspaper. He was quoted as saying investigators do not believe any other suspects were involved.

Bergen is located some 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Oslo..

