Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles

Light winds and scattered thundershowers early Thursday were helping to calm the flames of a huge wildfire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles, and firefighters hoped to reign in the blaze before temperatures spike later in the day.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:29 IST
Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Light winds and scattered thundershowers early Thursday were helping to calm the flames of a huge wildfire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles, and firefighters hoped to reign in the blaze before temperatures spike later in the day. An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in dense forest land.

The blaze exploded in size within hours on brushy ridges, including some areas that had not burned since 1968, fire officials said. By nightfall, the flames had consumed more than 15.5 square miles (40 square kilometers) of timber and chaparral. There was no containment. About 100 rural homes were evacuated in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief David Richardson said late Wednesday that some outbuildings may have been destroyed. Early morning TV news footage showed several structures reduced to ash. It wasn't immediately clear if they were houses.

The area was expected to have temperatures Thursday in the mid-90s (about 35 Celsius) or higher through the weekend, with low humidity.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, BJP slam Kejriwal govt for waterlogging in Delhi; ruling AAP blames civic bodies

The ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP and Congress indulged in a blame game over waterlogging in various places of Delhi following the citys heaviest spell of rains this season on Thursday which threw traffic out of gear. The opposition par...

'at Suggested heading: Security beefed up in Ghaziabad, extra vigil on Delhi UP borders: SSP

All 58 entry and exit points of Ghaziabad linking it to neighbouring districts and states will be under extra vigil on Independence Day, an official said on Thursday. Ghaziabads Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Delhi-...

COVID-19: Optional exams to improve performance in class 12 boards to be held in Sept, says CBSE

The optional exams for improvement of performance in class 12 board examination are proposed to be held in September, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE said on Thursday. The results of the exams, which were cancelled in view of ...

No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he'll play at US Open, after all

The Big Three will be represented at the U.S. Open, after all Novak Djokovic announced Thursday he will enter the Grand Slam tournament and the hard-court tuneup preceding it in New York. Djokovic initially complained about the U.S. Tennis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020