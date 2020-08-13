UAE says deal was done to manage threat annexation posed to two-state solution

UAE says deal was done to manage threat annexation posed to two-state solutionReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:34 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Thursday said an agreement with Israel to normalize relations was done to deal with the threat that further annexation of Palestinian territories posed to the two-state solution.
The UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, urged the Palestinians and Israelis to return to the negotiating table.
