Police: Florida man arrested for making 26 bombs

Investigators say he told them he had been making bombs for years and had made some of the found devices for this past Fourth of July. He said he never meant to hurt anyone, saying he put the screws, nails and pellets in the bombs to remove tree stumps.

PTI | Boyntonbeach | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:14 IST
Florida police arrested a man after finding more than two dozen pipe bombs, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets. Gregory Haasze, 34, is facing 26 felony counts of making, possessing and placing a destructive device after his arrest Wednesday night in Palm Beach County.

Officers had been called to a dead-end street after reports of an explosion, Boynton Beach police said in court records. Investigators found remnants of an exploded pipe bomb and several undetonated bombs along the roadway. They sealed off the area and the Palm Beach County sheriff's bomb squad disabled the devices.

A neighbour told them a man named Greg who lived nearby makes bombs and sometimes detonates them in vacant lots. Officers also found a box in a trash bin with Haasze's name on it and found several bombs and gunpowder. They say Haasze soon approached officers and told them he was why they were there. Investigators say he told them he had been making bombs for years and had made some of the found devices for this past Fourth of July.

He said he never meant to hurt anyone, saying he put the screws, nails and pellets in the bombs to remove tree stumps. He was being held Thursday at the Palm Beach County jail on USD 26,000 bond. The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office had no immediate comment.

