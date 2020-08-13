Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seismic data suggests string of blasts preceded Beirut explosion - Israeli analyst

Hayoun said that having seen footage of that fire he was convinced it was caused by the combustion of fireworks - and that this would have been sufficient to set off the ammonium nitrate. Israel Defense, a leading private online journal with close ties to the Israeli military establishment and which first reported Hayoun's findings, described his analysis of a possible blast sequence as consistent with munitions detonations.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:05 IST
Seismic data suggests string of blasts preceded Beirut explosion - Israeli analyst
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (UNHABITAT)

Seismological data suggests that six blasts preceded the Beirut port explosion, the last of them combustion of fireworks that apparently set off a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate, an Israeli analyst said on Thursday. The six blasts were at 11-second intervals during the Aug. 4 incident, with the main explosion following the last by around 43 seconds, Boaz Hayoun of Israel's Tamar Group told Reuters.

Hayoun, a former military engineering officer whose current roles include overseeing safety standards for explosives use in Israel, said his analysis was based on data from seismological sensors stationed across the region. "I cannot say categorically what caused this, but I can say these blasts were at the same location," he told Reuters.

Among the sensors cited by Hayoun was an array installed about 70 km (43 miles) off Lebanon's coast by the international geological project IRIS - which cast doubt on his conclusions. IRIS said its sensors picked up more than five "small bursts" at intervals of around 11 seconds before the main Beirut explosion, a sequence that continued after the incident.

"I do not believe that they are associated with the large explosion in Beirut," Jerry Carter, director of IRIS data services, told Reuters. "They could be from a seismic survey," he added, referring to geologists carrying out airgun bursts for underwater mapping.

Lebanese officials have blamed the explosion, which killed at least 172 people and left much of the capital in ruins, on a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate catching fire after being stored unsafely at the port for years. President Michel Aoun has said investigators would also look into the possibility of "external interference" such as a bomb, as well as negligence or an accident as causes.

Hayoun assessed that the Beirut incident involved underground explosions. The 43-metre (140-foot) deep crater at the port could not have been left by the explosion of the amount of ammonium nitrate reported by Lebanese authorities, he said: "It would have been shallower, maximum 25 or 30 metres."

The main explosion, of the ammonium nitrate warehouse, was preceded by a nearby fire. Hayoun said that having seen footage of that fire he was convinced it was caused by the combustion of fireworks - and that this would have been sufficient to set off the ammonium nitrate.

Israel Defense, a leading private online journal with close ties to the Israeli military establishment and which first reported Hayoun's findings, described his analysis of a possible blast sequence as consistent with munitions detonations. Such a sequence could be consistent with "weapons systems that are activated in a chain" and which might have been stored in the port and set off accidentally or deliberately, said Israel Defense.

However, it did not provide evidence to suggest sabotage.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says any attack on Turkish ship in Mediterranean dispute will exact 'high price'

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a high price and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.Tensions in the eastern M...

Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail for a second time on Thursday, showcasing the former prosecutors new role as Bidens potential governing partner and top critic of President Donald Trum...

Four teams formed to probe Bengaluru violence

Four teams have been formed to investigate the August 11 Bengaluru violence, in which two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured, said Bengaluru City Police. Meanwhile, forensics team has conducted investigation at the DJ...

Moderate rainfall in Pune district between August 14-17

Moderate rainfall with occasional intense spell is likely to occur in Pune district of Maharashtra in the next few days, IMD officials said. According to the officials, moderate rain 15.6 mm to 64 mm per day with occasional intense spell is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020