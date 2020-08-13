Left Menu
Israel, UAE to normalise diplomatic relations, announces President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalise their diplomatic relations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:13 IST
Israel, UAE to normalise diplomatic relations, announces President Trump
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalise their diplomatic relations. A joint statement of US, UAE and Israel said: "President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

As per the joint statement, delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit. "Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations," the statement read.

As a result of the agreement, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world. The joint statement said the United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus. "Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish, and Christian lives throughout the region."

The statement underlined that this normalisation of relations and peaceful diplomacy will bring together two of America's most reliable and capable regional partners. "The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem's other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths," the joint statement said. (ANI)

