Senior Palestinian calls Israeli-UAE deal "sell-out"
A veteran Palestinian negotiator on Thursday called the Israeli-United Arab Emirates normalization agreement a "complete sell-out" of the Palestinians. Their secret dealings are now completely out in the open. It is a complete sell-out.
A veteran Palestinian negotiator on Thursday called the Israeli-United Arab Emirates normalization agreement a "complete sell-out" of the Palestinians. Under the U.S.-brokered agreement - the first between Israel and an Arab Gulf State - Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank which the Palestinians envisage as part of a future independent state.
Asked if Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization were aware the deal was coming, Hanan Ashrawi told Reuters: "No. The PLO, the PA, the Palestinian leadership did not know this was coming. We were blindsided. Their secret dealings are now completely out in the open. It is a complete sell-out."
