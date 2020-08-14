Iran official says UAE-Isreal deal will not secure regional peace - Tweet

Iran official says UAE-Isreal deal will not secure regional peace - TweetReuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:46 IST
The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will not secure peace in the region, tweeted a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran's parliament, in reaction to a Thursday deal between the two states on normalizing ties.
"UAE's new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes," tweeted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also a former deputy foreign minister.
"Abu Dhabi's behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, #UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire."
