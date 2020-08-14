Left Menu
Grounded ship emptied of oil, but heavy damage for Mauritius

Almost all the remaining oil has been pumped from a Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius, but its initial spill of 1,000 tons of fuel has severely damaged the Indian Ocean island's coral reefs and once pristine coast, environmental groups said Thursday.

14-08-2020
Almost all the remaining oil has been pumped from a Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius, but its initial spill of 1,000 tons of fuel has severely damaged the Indian Ocean island's coral reefs and once pristine coast, environmental groups said Thursday. Nearly all the 3,000 tons of fuel left on the MV Wakashio has been emptied from the vessel stranded on a coral reef, the ship owners confirmed.

Widening cracks in the ship's hull show that it might break up, but with little fuel remaining, further environmental damage is expected to be limited. "Today we can confirm that there is just a small amount of oil left on the ship. We are not threatened with an even worse disaster," Jean Hugue Gardenne, communications manager for the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation, told The Associated Press.

"However, make no mistake, the damage that has been done already is substantial. There is considerable clean-up work that must be done urgently," Gardenne said. "The damage to the coral reefs may be irreversible." Owner Nagashiki Shipping said in a statement that "residual" amounts of fuel remain on the ship. The company has sent experts to help in cleaning up the damage. "We will continue to do our utmost to minimize the impact of oil spill recovery and environmental pollution," said representative director Kiyoaki Nagashiki, a statement said.

