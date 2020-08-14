Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai student rallies continue despite activist's arrest

Student activists at Thailand's most prestigious university defied a ban by college administrators and staged an anti-government rally on Friday, as a prominent protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his involvement in a previous demonstration. The rally was the latest in a series in several major cities around the country. Several activists involved in organizing earlier protests have been arrested on various charges, including sedition.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:35 IST
Thai student rallies continue despite activist's arrest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Student activists at Thailand's most prestigious university defied a ban by college administrators and staged an anti-government rally on Friday, as a prominent protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his involvement in a previous demonstration. Hundreds of students gathered in a hall on the campus of Chulalongkorn University in central Bangkok to hear speeches calling for a new constitution and for the government to resign. A heavy rain forced a change of venue from an outdoor plaza and may have discouraged attendance.

The rally was banned by the university, which said it allows nonviolent political gatherings but was given too short notice to ensure safety. Protest organizers announced they would go ahead with the event anyway, even though those taking part were threatened with possible punishment. The rally was the latest in a series in several major cities around the country.

Several activists involved in organizing earlier protests have been arrested on various charges, including sedition. Police on Friday stopped a car carrying Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and arrested him on a sedition charge in connection with a July 18 protest. His arrest in a northern suburb of Bangkok, as he was reportedly traveling to a protest at another university, was shown in a video on his Facebook page.

The protests have been gaining steam for several weeks but took a controversial turn on Monday, when some speakers at another university north of Bangkok openly criticized aspects of Thailand's constitutional monarchy. The openness of that challenge to what is traditionally the country's most revered institution sent shock waves through the country. The monarchy is protected by a draconian defamation law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

It also put pressure on the government to crack down harder on the protest movement, at the risk of stoking further discontent among supporters of the student activists. The wave of protests has pressured Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government, whose competence to run the economy was already in question before the pandemic, with growth struggling in comparison with Thailand's Asian neighbors.

The growing anti-government agitation has mainly taken aim at its perceived illegitimacy. Prayuth, a former army commander, originally seized power in a coup in 2014. He retained it last year in an election under rules that opponents say were drawn up to all but guarantee his victory.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey to mail ballots to everyone in November election

New Jersey will mail a ballot to every voter in the state for Novembers elections, as well as hold in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, the states Democratic governor said on Friday.Governor Phil Murphys announcement came as Repu...

Palestinians say UAE deal hinders quest for Mideast peace

Israels agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates marks a watershed moment in its relations with Arab countries, but the Palestinians say it puts a just resolution of the Middle East conflict even farther out of r...

Golf-Woods commits to next week's FedExCup playoff opener

Tiger Woods will begin his quest for a record third FedExCup championship next week as the former world number one on Friday committed to the playoffs opener at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. When Woods tees it up at The Northern Trus...

Maha: Ajit Pawar reviews COVID-19 situation in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients. Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020