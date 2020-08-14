Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Policy changes to slow delivery at the US Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:16 IST
Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Policy changes to slow delivery at the US Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators. In a letter Friday, the 31 senators take aim at new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a GOP fundraiser who took the post in June and has since imposed several operational changes that have led to mail backlogs across the United States. His cost-cutting measures have come as President Donald Trump rails against increases in mail-in voting and says he may hold up postal funding to impede the balloting in November.

The senators say they've heard from hundreds of veterans, as well as Department of Veterans Affairs staff, who cited weekslong mail delays, "causing veterans to miss doses of vital medications." The VA website offers assurances that prescriptions typically arrive within three to five days. The lawmakers called on DeJoy to reassess the impact of the postal changes on veterans and urged him to work with VA Secretary Robert Wilkie to reduce delays. Veterans are an important constituency for Trump, broadly supporting him in 2016 and during his presidency.

"Access to prescription medications is especially integral during the COVID-19 pandemic when routine health care appointments may be delayed or cancelled," according to the letter, which was led by Montana Sen Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. "No veteran should have to wonder when their antidepressant or blood pressure medication may arrive — and the effects can be devastating if doses are missed." VA fills about 80 per cent of veteran prescriptions by mail. That translates to almost 120 million prescriptions a year, with deliveries arriving daily to about 330,000 veterans across the country. Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, has been investigating the postal delays after he said DeJoy failed to provide answers about why they were happening. Peters is asking a dozen veterans organizations to provide him with information about wait times for mail-order prescriptions or other problems. He says some veterans have reported to him financial harm caused by late fees after their bills and payments took much longer to arrive in July and August.

Memos from post office leadership, obtained earlier this month by The Associated Press, detailed an elimination of overtime and a halting of late delivery trips that are sometimes needed to make sure deliveries arrive on time.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

World must not play politics with Lebanon's pain, Iran says

The global community should help Lebanon rather than impose its will on the country, Irans foreign minister said in Beirut on Friday, following the catastrophic blast at the citys port that killed 172 people and forced the government to res...

Report: Laureano suspension reduced to four games

Oakland As outfielder Ramon Laureano had his suspension reduced to four games for his role in last Sundays brawl, and he will begin serving it Friday night, ESPN reported. Laureano was originally suspended six games for charging the Houston...

Monday storm impacted an estimated 37.7 mln acres of Midwest farmland

A storm packing hurricane-force winds on Monday impacted 37.7 million acres of farmland across the Midwest, including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture....

U.S. rapper RZA freezes out racist ice cream truck jingle

By Darnell Christie Aug 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - American rapper RZA has taken on racism at street level - by creating a new jingle for ice cream trucks to replace the decades-old Turkey in the Straw tune.Studies have found that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020