Left Menu
Development News Edition

State of border linked to ties, expect China to work sincerely for total disengagement, de-escalation: India

India said on Friday that it expects China to sincerely work with it towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as agreed by the special representatives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:51 IST
State of border linked to ties, expect China to work sincerely for total disengagement, de-escalation: India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India said on Friday that it expects China to sincerely work with it towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as agreed by the special representatives. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a virtual media briefing that the state of the border and future of bilateral ties cannot be separated.

He said India and China remain engaged through both diplomatic and military channels to ensure complete disengagement along India-China border areas. "This is in accordance with the agreement of the special representatives of India and China that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols," he said.

The spokesperson said that full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for the smooth, overall development of bilateral relations. He said that several meeting of WMCC and also of senior commanders have taken place wherein both sides have discussed the implementation of the ongoing disengagement process and further steps to ensure it is completed at the earliest.

"Further meetings are likely to happen in the near future. I had conveyed last month that both sides have agreement on broad principles of disengagement and based on it some progress had been earlier made," he said. "I must add that translating these principles on ground is a complex process that requires redeployment of troops by each side towards the regular posts on the respective side of LAC," he added.

Srivastava said it is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. "While we would like the ongoing disengagement process to be completed at the earliest, it is important to bear in mind that achieving this requires agreed actions by both sides. We, therefore, expect the Chinese side to sincerely work with us towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as agreed by the special representatives," he said.

The spokesperson said this is also necessary and essential in the context of overall development of bilateral relations. "As External Affairs Minister had noted in a recent interview, the state of the border and future of our ties cannot be separated," he said. Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, today met Major General Ci Guowei, Director of Office of International Military Cooperation of Central Military Commission, China, and briefed him on India's stance on the situation in Eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy in China said in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

DU refutes Dy CM Sisodia's allegation of corruption against it

Delhi University on Friday refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against it by the city government last week, saying it has offended the sentiments varsity staffers and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards ...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term, and organizers elsewhere vowed further action against his bid to stand again. A...

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...

Moscow attributes 1,706 deaths to coronavirus in July

Moscows health department said on Friday it had recorded 1,706 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in July, a toll it said helped account for a rise of about 7 in the citys mortality rate compared to the same month last year.Moscow, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020