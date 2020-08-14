Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff

"Fortnite" creator Epic Games found support from its legions of gamers, Tinder-owner Match Group and Spotify for suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped the popular video game from their app stores for violating payment guidelines.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:09 IST
Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"Fortnite" creator Epic Games found support from its legions of gamers, Tinder-owner Match Group and Spotify for suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped the popular video game from their app stores for violating payment guidelines. Epic Games started a social media campaign against the iPhone maker by releasing a parody of Apple's iconic "1984" commercial in its video game, and soon the hashtag "#FreeFortnite" was trending on Twitter.

Gamers with hundreds of thousands of YouTube followers took to the video-streaming platform and other social media platforms to share their thoughts on the situation and show their support. "This is insane, we are watching actual history take place because we just don't see this anymore," a YouTuber with the handle "thatdenverguy", who has more than a million subscribers, said.

"Tim Sweeney and everybody at Epic, we stand with you and thank you for standing up for something bigger than Fortnite here that helps us out." In a statement on Thursday, Apple said "Fortnite" was removed because Epic had launched the payment feature with the "express intent of violating the App Store guidelines" after having had apps in the store for a decade.

Developers have long criticized Apple's commissions of between 15% and 30% on many App Store purchases, its prohibitions on courting customers for outside signs-ups, and what some developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting process. Analysts believe users of Apple devices spend the most on gaming through their purchases on App Store, which is the largest component of the company's services segment revenue of $46.3 billion per year.

"We are somewhat surprised that Epic is the one that has chosen to mount the challenge as Epic also operates a digital store where they take a cut of third-party sales," Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani said. Apple and Google are among major American technology companies that have come under fire for their alleged abuse of market power and just last month their chief executives were grilled by lawmakers in a five-hour long congressional hearing.

Companies, including music streaming service provider Spotify Technology SA and owner of Hinge and other dating apps Match Group Inc, issued statements supporting Epic, with Match accusing Apple of using its "unfair policies to hurt consumers, app developers and entrepreneurs." Gene Muster, a managing partner at Loup Ventures, said developer benefits have enabled the App Store to be a trusted source of software and content for nearly 1.4 billion active Apple devices.

"Lowering or eliminating the fee would jeopardize the integrity of the App Store," he added. Launched in 2017, "Fortnite" has amassed a huge following among young gamers and its popularity has pushed the valuation of Epic Games to over $17 billion in a funding round earlier this year. The free-to-play battle-royal videogame competes with Tencent Holdings Ltd's "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds".

In both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, "Fortnite" had about 2 million downloads in July 2020, according to mobile analytics firm SensorTower. But Apple users spent about $34 million, while Android users spent only $2 million, according to its data.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Shekhawat, Rupani review planning and implementation of JMM

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani jointly reviewed the planning and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission JMM in the state through video conference on Friday, a statement said. Gujarat i...

DU refutes Dy CM Sisodia's allegation of corruption against it

Delhi University on Friday refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against it by the city government last week, saying it has offended the sentiments varsity staffers and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards ...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term, and organizers elsewhere vowed further action against his bid to stand again. A...

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020