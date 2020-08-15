US hopes Russia's coronavirus vaccine works: Trump

The United States hopes that Russia's vaccine against coronavirus will be effective, said United States President Donald Trump on Friday. "I don't know much about it. We hope it works," Trump told reporters during a White House briefing.

Russia becomes the first country in the world to register the coronavirus vaccine. "As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered this morning," President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying at a meeting with the government."I hope we will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future, which is very important," he further said.

Trump claimed that Russia has "cut off certain trials" before the vaccine was approved by the authorities and endorsed by President Vladimir Putin. "We just feel it's important to go through the process. We have numerous different vaccines that we think are going to work, but we want to go through a system of trials," he said.

Trump said there currently are three vaccine candidates on phase 3 trials in the United States. "We are very advanced, we will be announcing something in a not too distant future," he said.

The president added that the country is prepared "logistically" to distribute vaccines and it will be up to the medics to decide who will be the first to receive it.