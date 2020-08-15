Left Menu
Brazil coronavirus cases rise to 3.27 mn

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 50,644 to 3,275,520 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 15-08-2020 04:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 04:51 IST
Brazil coronavirus cases rise to 3.27 mn
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], August 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 50,644 to 3,275,520 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday. The death toll has risen by 1,060 to 106,523 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 60,091 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,262 new fatalities. Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 761,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

