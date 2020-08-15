Left Menu
Taiwan signs deal with US to buy F-16 jets

The United States has signed a deal to sell 66 of the latest model F-16 jets to Taiwan amid the ongoing tensions between the Washington and Beijing, The Hill reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:37 IST
Taiwan signs deal with US to buy F-16 jets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States has signed a deal to sell 66 of the latest model F-16 jets to Taiwan amid the ongoing tensions between the Washington and Beijing, The Hill reported. The F-16 jets have been built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale announced on Friday was first floated in 2019 and will reportedly be completed by the end of 2026. As part of the announcement, 90 jets will be sold to Taiwan.

According to The Hill, the purchase marks the first time since 1992 that advanced fighter jets have been sold to the island and is likely to spark reproach from China, which has repeatedly warned against selling advanced weaponry to an island it considers its own territory. Last year, China's Foreign Ministry urged Washington not to sell fighter jets to Taiwan and also stop arms sales and military contract with Taiwan. Beijing also threatened Washington of possible retaliation. (ANI)

