Hong Kong reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Saturday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 including seven imported cases. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 4,406, according to a Xinhua report.

Among the 39 local cases, 27 were related to previously confirmed cases while sources of the other 12 cases were unknown. According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 780 patients are still hospitalized, including 27 in critical condition, reported Xinhua, while the number of related deaths has accumulated to 67 in Hong Kong.

As per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in the world has risen to 21,176,811 while the deathtoll has risen to 765,099.