Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pressure grows in France to tighten mask rules

Masks are currently required outdoors in hundreds of French towns, but rules vary widely. France's High Council for Public Health published new guidances Friday recommending “the systematic use of masks in all enclosed collective places, public and private” – including workplaces. The rising infections prompted Britain to impose quarantine on vacationers returning from France starting Saturday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:15 IST
Pressure grows in France to tighten mask rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pressure is growing on the French government to require masks in all workplaces and everywhere in public as coronavirus infections resurge. Paris police stepped up mask patrols Saturday as the French capital expanded the zones where face coverings are now required in public, including neighborhoods around the Louvre Museum and Champs-Elysees shopping district.

With cases in Paris rising particularly fast, police can now shut down cafes or any gathering of more than 10 people where distancing and other hygiene measures aren't respected. Masks are currently required outdoors in hundreds of French towns, but rules vary widely.

France's High Council for Public Health published new guidances Friday recommending "the systematic use of masks in all enclosed collective places, public and private" – including workplaces. About half of France's current virus clusters started in workplaces. In an appeal published in the daily Liberation, a collective of medical workers urged a nationwide return to working at home, which France largely abandoned after two months of strict lockdown.

France recorded more than 2,800 new cases Friday, up from a few hundred daily cases a month ago. While the rise is in part attributed to increased testing, the rate of positive tests is also growing, and is now at 2.4 per cent. However, the number of virus patients in French hospitals and intensive care units has not risen so far. The rising infections prompted Britain to impose quarantine on vacationers returning from France starting Saturday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-...

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...

Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit. Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among ...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020