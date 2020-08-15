Left Menu
Gunmen kill son of legendary Mexico drug capo Amado Carrillo

The father, better known by his nickname,“The Lord of The Skies,” for his habit of transporting shipments of drugs on jet airliners, died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said Friday that his son, Julio César Carrillo, was found shot to death at a house in the city of Novolato.

Prosecutors in northern Mexico say that gunmen have killed a son of legendary drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes. The father, better known by his nickname, "The Lord of The Skies," for his habit of transporting shipments of drugs on jet airliners, died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997.

Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said Friday that his son, Julio César Carrillo, was found shot to death at a house in the city of Novolato. The killing apparently happened on Thursday. After the death of the elder Carrillo Fuentes, his brothers and some sons continued operating the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.

For years, the Juarez cartel was locked in a turf war with the rival Sinaloa cartel, which had pushed into Chihuahua state. But in recent years, the Juarez cartel's armed enforcement wing, known as "La Linea," has split off and begun operating on its own. No suspects or motive in the killing were immediately announced.

