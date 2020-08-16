Nepal's coronavirus tally jumps to 26,660

Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 26,660 with the detection of 641 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday

Of the total cases, Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 172 coronavirus patients, it said. Two more fatalities due to the disease were reported overnight, pushing the death toll to 104, the ministry said. Health authorities have so far conducted 517,907 tests to detect coronavirus infection. With the detection of the 641 new cases, Nepal's COVID-19 tally now stands at 26,640, health ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said

While 17,335 patients have recovered so far, 9,221 others are undergoing treatment at various health centres across the country, he said.