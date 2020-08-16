Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puerto Rico holds 2nd voting round after chaotic primaries

However, the island's Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez, former justice secretary at the time, was next-in-line to become governor since there was no secretary of state. Meanwhile, three candidates are running for the main opposition Popular Democratic Party, which sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr asking that his department investigate the debacle. The two main parties also have demanded that elections commission president Juan Ernesto Dávila resign.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 16-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 19:00 IST
Puerto Rico holds 2nd voting round after chaotic primaries

Thousands of Puerto Ricans on Sunday got a second chance to vote for the first time, a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries in a blow to the U.S. territory's democracy. More than 60 of the island's 110 precincts opened following a recent US Supreme Court decision that stated a second round of voting would take place at centers that never opened on Aug 9 or did not remain open the required eight hours.

The ruling permanently left out voters like Eldy Correa, a 67-year-old retiree who went to her voting center in the southwest town of Cabo Rojo three times last Sunday and desisted only to find out later that it opened late. “They took away our right to vote,” she said, adding that she was upset with the president of the elections commission despite his apologies. “Sorry for what? That doesn't resolve anything.” The primaries for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party pit Gov Wanda Vázquez against Pedro Pierluisi, who was Puerto Rico's representative to Congress from 2009 to 2017. He also briefly served as governor after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned last year following huge protests sparked by a profanity-laced chat that was leaked. However, the island's Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez, former justice secretary at the time, was next-in-line to become governor since there was no secretary of state.

Meanwhile, three candidates are running for the main opposition Popular Democratic Party, which sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr asking that his department investigate the debacle. Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia is running against Isabela Mayor Carlos Delgado and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, known for her public spats with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two main parties also have demanded that elections commission president Juan Ernesto Dávila resign. Dávila has said it would be irresponsible to do so amid the primaries, and that he would only consider the petition afterward.

Officials have blamed the chaos of the Aug 9 primaries on ballots arriving late to the elections commission and trucks laden with materials not leaving until the day of the primaries, when usually they depart one or two days before. Dávila has said the ballots arrived late because of the pandemic, Tropical Storm Isaias and a last-minute request from both parties to print more of them..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

HiPi: Zee5 launches short video platform to fill the TikTok void

Indias video-on-demand service Zee5 on Friday announced the launch of HiPi, a fully homegrown TikTok-like short video platform that allows users to create short-videos and slow-motion videos with multiple filters, visual and sound effects.W...

ISL: Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro extends stay at Chennaiyin FC for 2020-21 season

Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC for the Indian Super League ISL 2020-21 season. The 31-year-old playmaker was the creative spark for Chennaiyin in the run to the 2019-20 ISL final, contributing ...

Nigeria in turmoil over China's debt-trap diplomacy

Africas largest economy is in turmoil over the prospect of losing its sovereignty to China over bad debts. The Federal lawmakers of the national assembly are demanding a probe into Chinas lending practices into Nigeria, in a wake of a sover...

Great seeing you play and set examples while fielding: Pragyan Ojha on Raina's retirement

It was great to watch all-rounder Suresh Raina play and set examples in fielding, said Pragyan Ojha, former India spinner on Sunday following Rainas retirement from international cricket. Following Mahendra Singh Dhonis footsteps, Raina cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020