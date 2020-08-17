Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 impact on trade: India-Singapore businesses find a way forward

Last week, Singapore reported that its merchandise trade declined by 15.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a year ago. This follows a 0.5 per cent growth in the first quarter.

ANI | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:48 IST
COVID-19 impact on trade: India-Singapore businesses find a way forward
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Lee Kah Whye Last week, Singapore reported that its merchandise trade declined by 15.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a year ago. This follows a 0.5 per cent growth in the first quarter.

This was revealed in a review of 2Q 2020 trade performance by Enterprise Singapore in a media release. Enterprise Singapore is a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, which supports the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups. It works with companies to build capabilities, innovate, and internationalise.

In Q2, both oil and non-oil trade weaken. Oil trade contracted by 61.9 per cent in 2Q 2020 amid lower oil prices when compared with a year ago, following a 15.9 per cent decrease in the previous quarter. Non-oil trade fell 3.3 per cent in 2Q 2020 after the previous quarter's 4.4 percent rise. However, non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 6.5 per cent in 2Q 2020 albeit from a low base from a year ago. In 1Q 2020, NODX expanded 5.4 per cent. Both electronic and non-electronic NODX grew in 2Q 2020. The main sectors that contributed to the increase are non-monetary gold and pharmaceuticals. Non-oil re-exports (NORX) declined by 6.6 per cent.

Although global outlook remains uncertain, the trade agency now expects that trade growth is less likely to reach the worst-case scenario project earlier. In May, it had forecasted that total trade and NODX would be between "-12.0 to -9.0 per cent" and "-4.0 to -1.0 per cent" respectively amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Both the global economy and trade volumes were then projected to decline in 2020. However, following the finalisation of the 2Q 2020 numbers, it has adjusted total merchandise trade and NODX forecasts for 2020 upwards to "-10.0 to -8.0 per cent" and "3.0 to 5.0 per cent" respectively. This is due to better than expected performance for specific products like non-monetary gold, pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Furthermore, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has affirmed that world merchandise trade volumes are now unlikely to reach the worst-case scenario of a 32 per cent contraction projected back in April 2020. In line with general trade contraction, Singapore's trade with India for the first 6 months of this year also declined. Based on data from Department of Statistic Singapore, total merchandise trade between Singapore and India declined 16.2 per cent to SGD 9.1 billion (USD 6.64 billion) when compared with the same period last year.

The main goods that are bought and sold between the two countries are oil and petroleum products, organic chemicals, machinery, electrical and electronic products, plastics and pearls, precious stones and metals. It should however be noted that merchandise trade between Singapore and India has been slowly declining over the years. However, trade in services has been on the ascendency. Total services trade between the two countries grew 33.6 per cent from SGD 8.1 billion to SGD 12.2 billion (USD 8.9 billion) between 2014 to 2018. Transportation, financial services and business management leadthe services trade between the two countries.

Singapore's total services trade contracted 22.2 per cent to reach SGD 107.0 billion (USD 87.1 billion) in 2Q 2020. To promote trade and take advantage of business opportunities between Singapore and India, there have been various business exchanges organised by industry organisations of both countries. This is to ensure trade continues to grow now and in the post-COVID era.

In a recent webinar organised by the International Business Division (IBD) of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Indian business leaders promoted business opportunities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. They suggested Singaporean SMEs can take advantage of these opportunities when considering overseas expansion. In a report by The Business Times of Singapore, Gautam Banerjee, chairman of the South Asia business group of the Singapore Business Federation, noted that Uttar Pradesh, with a population larger than that of Brazil, offers opportunities for the automotive industry, manufacturing and agriculture. Banerjee is also chairman of Blackstone Singapore.

Singapore continues to be the largest source of foreign domestic investment in India. However, investors are generally less familiar with Uttar Pradesh compared to the better-known regions such as Tamil Nadu. Mukherjee added that Singapore's expertise in tertiary and vocational education can be exported to India, which has one of the largest populations of young people among major global economies.

Enterprise Singapore together with Invest India have hosted a number of events to promote collaboration in food processing, agri-sourcing, automotive and electric vehicles. Other opportunities for collaboration lie in India's startup scene and ecosystem. Last year, Enterprise Singapore launched a Global Innovation Alliance with India in order to promote a two-way flow of startups and ecosystem players.

"Through this initiative, several virtual missions have been led, where Singapore startups were exposed to the rich startup ecosystem in India," said Tay Lian Chew, global markets director for SEA at Enterprise Singapore. "We will be keen to work with startups and ecosystem players in Uttar Pradesh to explore similar collaborations." IBD Chairman Prasoon Mukherjee said the organisation has been working closely with the SME community in Singapore in order to help them better understand the grants and financial aid available to them during this crisis while continuing to encourage them to explore markets like India.

"We want the SMEs not to lose sight of the need to build resilience and lay the foundation for growth in the coming years," the IBD Chairman said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL challenges rules excluding lawyers from appointment to tribunals; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to reply to a PIL which has challenged the rules for appointing of judicial members in tribunals alleging that they bar advocates from applying. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

Durga idol delivered to puja organiser, two-months ahead of puja

With two months to go for Bengals biggest festival, the first Durga idol for a city- based puja organiser was delivered from Kumartuli, the clay modellers hub, bringing hope in the minds of the artisans and organisers amidst the COVID-19 pa...

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

A fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Monday. Fire-fighting operations are underway.Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse the fire. More details are awaited. ANI...

UP: CBI arrests Gramin Bank GM for taking bribe

The General Manager of Prathama Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank was caught red-handed by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Moradabad. The CBI officials have seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and LED TV from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020