Left Menu
Development News Edition

German police investigated after pinning youth with knee

In the video of the Saturday evening incident, widely shared on Twitter, a bystander can be heard saying “move your knee, brother” and “that's not funny.” Duesseldorf police said in a statement the officers had been called to a restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a central part of the city on reports that about 10 people were rioting. The youth who was pinned was apparently not involved in the fracas, but “disrupted police measures” when they arrived on the scene, then assaulted officers when they were trying to identify him, police said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:26 IST
German police investigated after pinning youth with knee

German police have opened an internal investigation of a weekend incident caught on video in which two Duesseldorf police officers pin a young man to the ground, one holding his arms behind him and the other holding his head with his knee, authorities said Monday. In the video of the Saturday evening incident, widely shared on Twitter, a bystander can be heard saying “move your knee, brother” and “that's not funny.” Duesseldorf police said in a statement the officers had been called to a restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a central part of the city on reports that about 10 people were rioting.

The youth who was pinned was apparently not involved in the fracas, but “disrupted police measures” when they arrived on the scene, then assaulted officers when they were trying to identify him, police said. After the incident, the youth, whose name and age weren't given, was taken to the police station for identification and then handed over to his legal guardians.

“The video in question is being intensively analyzed and evaluated with regard to how the police intervened,” Duesseldorf police said in their statement. The investigation is being conducted by police in nearby Duisburg “for reasons of neutrality,” police said.

Germany has seen many Black Lives Matter protests since George Floyd was killed May 25 in Minneapolis by police officers, with one officer holding his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes. In the Duesseldorf case, both officers involved are white and the youth who was pinned appears to be white as well, and was apparently unharmed.

The North Rhine-Westphalia state Interior Ministry told the dpa news agency that the video is being taken “very seriously” and that if any wrongdoing by the police is found there will “naturally be consequences.”.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala gold smuggling case: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to judicial custody till Aug 26

Three key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court on Monday. Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam remanded the th...

India men's football team lauds decision to reschedule World Cup qualifiers

The Indian mens football team has welcomed AFCs decision to reschedule the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that health of the players is paramount. Last week, the Asian ...

CB-CID office shut for fumigation as 2 contract COVID-19

The office of CB-CID, where three accused in the case relating to the death of Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka were interrogated, was closed on Monday as two police personnel tested COVID-19 positive. One Special Sub-inspector in the CB-CID tea...

With no aid coming due to COVID fear, family transports body on bicycle

With no one reportedly coming to their aid due to the COVID-19 scare, a family was forced to transport a body on a bicycle amid heavy rains at a village in Belagavi district on Sunday. As the video of the incident went viral, the Congress s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020