Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's leader goes to hospital, raising health concerns

Kyodo News said the visit was part of a regular checkup Abe gets about twice a year. Although Abe sometimes goes to his summer home in the countryside about this time of year, he has stayed in Tokyo amid widespread concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kyodo.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:59 IST
Japan's leader goes to hospital, raising health concerns
File photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went to a hospital on Monday for what Japanese media said was a regular health checkup, although the visit generated renewed worries about his health. Videos of Abe being driven in a car to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports.

The Prime Minister's Office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule. Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan. A governing party lawmaker, Akira Amari, remarked on television over the weekend that Abe feels guilty about taking time off but needs rest.

Abe, 65, has had health concerns before. He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems. Kyodo News said the visit was part of a regular checkup Abe gets about twice a year.

Although Abe sometimes goes to his summer home in the countryside about this time of year, he has stayed in Tokyo amid widespread concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kyodo. Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

After heavy rain, water enters residential areas in MP's Jabalpur

Rainwater entered residential areas in Jabalpur on Sunday night, following heavy rainfall in the region.Officials of the Central Water Commission have also issued a warning of flash floods in the next 24 hours in East Madhya Pradesh and Wes...

UN-backed court to issue verdicts in Lebanon's Hariri case

More than 15 years after the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, a U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group He...

Vicky Kaushal clocks 9 mn followers on Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday crossed nine million followers on the social media platform Instagram. The 35-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram Story.Parivaar badh raha hai the family is growing... 9M, Kaushal wrote. The actor...

Equity indices range-bound but close higher, NTPC gains 7.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets. The BSE SP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 38,051 while the Nifty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020