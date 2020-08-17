Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six killed in Kashmir in one of deadliest days since autonomy revoked

Four Indian security forces and two militants were killed in related incidents in Kashmir on Monday, in one of the deadliest days in the disputed Muslim-majority region since its autonomy was ended last year. Two policemen were killed in a militant attack on Friday. This month Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, marked one year since New Delhi revoked its constitutional autonomy, inflaming religious tensions.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:03 IST
Six killed in Kashmir in one of deadliest days since autonomy revoked
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four Indian security forces and two militants were killed in related incidents in Kashmir on Monday, in one of the deadliest days in the disputed Muslim-majority region since its autonomy was ended last year. Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters that militants attacked a security checkpoint north of the main city of Srinagar in the morning and killed one local policeman and two officers from the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.

In a counter operation by security forces, two militants were shot down while a soldier also died, Kumar said. Monday's total death toll was the third highest in such violence in the valley in the past year. Two policemen were killed in a militant attack on Friday.

This month Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, marked one year since New Delhi revoked its constitutional autonomy, inflaming religious tensions. Kashmir has been disputed by India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both countries claim it in full but rule it in part. Many people saw the move as another step in the erosion of Muslim rights by India's Hindu-nationalist government. New Delhi rejects that argument and says it will bring the region closer to the rest of the country.

Kumar added that security forces averted a major attack on Monday morning when they recovered an improvised explosive device planted under a bridge in Pulwama district south of Srinagar. In recent weeks, militants have also intensified attacks on village council members and other leaders in Kashmir. Five have been shot dead in the past three months, prompting police to move 1,000 village leaders to high-security zones.

Many of those attacked belong to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level

Italian government bonds dipped and the spread over Germany reached its tightest level since February as more money flowed into the global economy, this time courtesy of the Chinese central bank, boosting stocks and other riskier assets glo...

COVID-19: 1 death, 130 new cases reported in Manipur

As many as 130 new COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries, and one death due to coronavirus was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the state government. With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 4,112, and the death toll...

Karnataka Cong 'patronised' radical outfits, alleges former minister Roshan Baig

Expelled Congress leader R Roshan Baig has alleged that the party in Karnataka had patronised extreme radical organisations for over a decade and that MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, targeted in recent mob fury here, was a victim of SDPIs v...

Israeli investor glee met with Emirati caution after deal on ties

From a proposed rail link to the Gulf from the Israeli port of Haifa, to quick-hop direct flights from Tel Aviv, the prospect of formal relations with the United Arab Emirates is stirring excitement in Israel.In the UAE, which Israeli busin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020